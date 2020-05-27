Services
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE 68503
(402) 474-6161
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE 68503
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE 68503
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Powers


1942 - 2020
Phillip J. Powers Obituary
Phillip J. Powers

Lincoln - Phillip J. Powers, 77, of Lincoln, died April 7, 2020 in Mack, CO. He was born June 14, 1942 in Des Moines, IA to Paul and Helen (Hauser) Powers. Phil was a retired hotel advertising salesman for Universal Publications in Clive, IA. He also helped out at Pioneer Stables in Lincoln.

Family includes: children, Patrick Powers, Superior, WI, Lindsay Powers, Boulder, Co and Steven Powers, Granger, IA and his mother, Kristi Powers; sister, LeSanne Powers Thomas, Garner, IA, brother, Thomas Powers, Lake Ozark, MO, sister, Margaret (Peg) Powers Griffith, Carroll, IA; and extended family Tim Nelson and Jan "Capps" Nelson, Mack, CO, Scott J. Capps and Judy Shurter Capps, Lincoln, NE, Todd Capps, Kathy Capps, Megan Capps, and Colby Capps, all of Loma, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 3:00pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 No. 27th St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Memorials may be given to the or Alcoholics Anonymous.

Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
