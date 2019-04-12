|
|
Phillip Matthew Murphy
Johnston - Phillip Matthew Murphy, 68, passed away into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Phill was born September 15, 1950 to Matthew and Theresa (Strauss) Murphy in Granger, Iowa.
He was dedicated to John Deere as an employee for 50 years and proud of the work John Deere contributes to the world in agriculture. The last several years he served as Manager - Global Partnerships R1, R3, Crop Care.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Christine Esser (Mark); sister, Catherine Murphy; grandchildren, Matthew Taylor, Nicholas Esser and Abigail Esser; and great-grandchild, Alexis Taylor.
Visitation will be held 4 pm to 6 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 11 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019