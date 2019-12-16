|
Phillip "Pete" O'Neal
Des Moines - Phillip "Pete" Morris O'Neal, 82, passed away December 15, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines. He was born February 18, 1937 in Des Moines to Willard and Mildred (Graves) O'Neal.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Lori Phipps; brothers, Paul (Bonnie) O'Neal and David (Jackie) O'Neal; and sister, Phyllis Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Patrick; his loving wife, Glenna; and his beloved cat, Scoot.
The family will greet friends Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Pete will be laid to rest with military honors at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019