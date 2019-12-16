Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip "Pete" O'Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip "Pete" O'Neal Obituary
Phillip "Pete" O'Neal

Des Moines - Phillip "Pete" Morris O'Neal, 82, passed away December 15, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines. He was born February 18, 1937 in Des Moines to Willard and Mildred (Graves) O'Neal.

Pete is survived by his daughter, Lori Phipps; brothers, Paul (Bonnie) O'Neal and David (Jackie) O'Neal; and sister, Phyllis Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Patrick; his loving wife, Glenna; and his beloved cat, Scoot.

The family will greet friends Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Pete will be laid to rest with military honors at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -