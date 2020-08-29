Phillip Thomas Syferd
Pleasant Hill - Phillip Thomas Syferd, 72, passed peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Services will be held Friday, September 4 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with the service at 10:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon/visitation at 11:00 a.m. If you are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites you to join them virtually. The link may be found at the end of Tom's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
the day of the service.
Tom was born December 2, 1947 in Des Moines, IA to Mary (Marshman) and Vern Syferd. He attended East High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1965, serving for 3 years. He married his sweetheart, Cathy Jo Routhe on May 9, 1970 and celebrated their 50th Anniversary this year. Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He worked for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as a Regional Property Manager and retired in 2011. He loved to entertain and could often be found in the garage welcoming friends and family and serving them their favorite beverages or smoking cigars with the boys! Tom also had a sense of adventure. He loved to travel with family and friends to Aruba, Big Cedar, and fishing trips to Nungesser Lake Lodge in Red Lake, Ontario. Tom and Cathy enjoy fellowship and worship as members of Radiant Church in Pleasant Hill.
He is greatly missed by his wife, Cathy; daughters, Tiffany (Andy) Lehman of Des Moines and Teryl (Tommy) Williams of Pleasant Hill; 5 grandchildren, Walker, Mayson and Maddox Williams, Anna and Jack Lehman; and his sister, Jeanie Harless of West Des Moines. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions will be distributed by the family at a later date.