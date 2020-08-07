Phyliss Kingery-Ruff
Altoona - Phyllis Kingery Ruff, 87, passed away August 3, 2020. A visitation will be held 9:30-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12th at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. The funeral service will be live-streamed through Memorial Services of Iowa Facebook page, pleas
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Cliff Ruff of Altoona, Iowa. Cliff's son Brad Ruff of Omaha, NE. Her sister, Mary Lou and husband Glen Roberts of Corning, Iowa. Throughout her life, Phyllis was blessed with biological and step grandkids, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be live-streamed through Memorial Services of Iowa's Facebook page, please visit the full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
for more details.