|
|
Phyllis B. Lee
Indianola - Funeral Services for Phyllis B. Lee, 92, who passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Indianola.
Phyllis was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 16, 1927 to Evelyn and Clyde Stephen. She married, Paul Lee November 21, 1947, and they were married 68 years before Paul passed away in 2016. They lived in Illinois, South Dakota, Indiana and then came back to Iowa, making their home in Indianola in 1965.
She was a huge and loyal Cubs Fan and never missed a game. Including the game on May 11 watching all 15 innings! She was also a very competitive bowler. Bowling a 200 game was the norm even when the game changed to Wi Bowling these past 10 years. For many years she went to state and national competitions whenever she could get a team together traveling all over the United States! She always enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren, attending games and musical events. She was very proud of all of them. Phyllis was a very proud graduate of East High School class of 1945.
She worked at American Republic Insurance Company beginning in September 1965, retiring in 1992 as an Assistant Vice President in the Finance and Investing Department. She earned numerous degrees along the way and in 1984 was honored as a Women of Achievement.
She was very active in the Indianola United Methodist Church including being a youth leader to the high school youth group, taking youth to NYC on a charter bus, and she also enjoyed singing in the choir.
Phyllis and Paul were active with Volunteers in the Polk County Juvenile Program working with children that needed assistance. Some were physically abused others just needed extra love. Bruce was one of the children that they fell in love with and touched their hearts.
Hot Air Ballooning was also a favorite hobby, hosting balloonists in their home during the national balloon competition. Phyllis was a member of the evening Lioness Club of Indianola.
Those left to honor her memory are her 3 children, Phillip Lee, Clearwater Beach, FL, Sandra Lorenzen (Jack), West Des Moines, and Steve Lee (Sue), Punta Gorda, FL; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; her dear friend and sister-in-law Maxine Lee; several nieces and nephews, friends and a host of bowling friends and Cub Fans! She was proceeded in death by her husband Paul, her parents Evelyn and Clyde, and her brother Lewis Stephen.
Many thanks to Vintage Hills and The Village at Legacy Point for not only caring for Mom, but giving her special love.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 30 at the First United Methodist Church in Indianola. Memorials may be given in Phyllis's name to Kiya Koda Humane Society, Wesley Woods, Indianola First United Methodist Church, or Suncrest Hospice. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 27, 2019