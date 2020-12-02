Phyllis Burns
Johnston - Phyllis Burns, 85, passed away at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA, on December 1, 2020.
Phyllis Idell was born December 17, 1934 near Lineville, IA, to Wayne and Ocie Petty. Phyllis graduated from Lineville High School and Missouri State University. She taught at Willard Elementary School in Des Moines for 31 years, retiring in 1990.
Phyllis was a member of the Assembly of God Church since early childhood. She was currently a member of New Hope Assembly of God church in Urbandale, IA. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting beautiful afghans, making quilts, ceramics and gardening.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Jerry, of 66 years; her brother, Ames (Thelma) Petty; sisters-in-law, Betty Empey and Karen (Jim) Pittman; nieces, Susan (Stephen) Moore, Anita (David) Kelso, Amanda (Jarrod) Martin, and nephews, Tom (Karen) Petty and John (Amy) Pittman. She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Ocie Petty, also, father and mother-in-law, John and Maxine Burns, and brother-in-law Robert Burns.
Due to COVID, a drive up visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, at Iles Westover Funeral Chapel from 1:30 - 4 pm. Please pull up to the line in front of the building and an Iles Staff member will direct each group into the building as limits allow.
A private graveside services will be December 5, at the Clio cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to New Hope Assembly of God Church and Every Step Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
