1/1
Phyllis Burns
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Burns

Johnston - Phyllis Burns, 85, passed away at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA, on December 1, 2020.

Phyllis Idell was born December 17, 1934 near Lineville, IA, to Wayne and Ocie Petty. Phyllis graduated from Lineville High School and Missouri State University. She taught at Willard Elementary School in Des Moines for 31 years, retiring in 1990.

Phyllis was a member of the Assembly of God Church since early childhood. She was currently a member of New Hope Assembly of God church in Urbandale, IA. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting beautiful afghans, making quilts, ceramics and gardening.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Jerry, of 66 years; her brother, Ames (Thelma) Petty; sisters-in-law, Betty Empey and Karen (Jim) Pittman; nieces, Susan (Stephen) Moore, Anita (David) Kelso, Amanda (Jarrod) Martin, and nephews, Tom (Karen) Petty and John (Amy) Pittman. She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Ocie Petty, also, father and mother-in-law, John and Maxine Burns, and brother-in-law Robert Burns.

Due to COVID, a drive up visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, at Iles Westover Funeral Chapel from 1:30 - 4 pm. Please pull up to the line in front of the building and an Iles Staff member will direct each group into the building as limits allow.

A private graveside services will be December 5, at the Clio cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to New Hope Assembly of God Church and Every Step Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:30 - 04:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
Clio cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved