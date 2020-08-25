1/1
Phyllis Delores Ruby
Phyllis Delores Ruby

Ankeny - Phyllis D. (Hansen) Ruby, age 91, left us peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa. She is survived by her daughters, Marsha (Bruce) Meisinger, Julie (Wayne) Nyberg; son-in-law, Rowen Wipf; grandchildren, Brent (Sophie) Wipf, Nathan Meisinger, Mackenzie Meisinger, Courtney Nyberg, Spencer Nyberg; siblings, Connie Reed Hansen, Roger (Mary) Hansen, Harry (Dee) Hansen; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Russell; daughter, Rhonda Wipf; parents, Walter and Florence Hansen; and siblings, Frank Hansen and Marian Reed Hansen.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Eastside Cemetery in Estherville, Iowa at a later date. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
