Phyllis E Vander Linden
Des Moines - Phyllis E. Vander Linden, 87, of Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with burial at a later date in the Glendale Cemetery.
Phyllis is survived by four children; Richard (Micki) Vander Linden of Salem, OR, Don (Lee) Vander Linden of Des Moines, IA, Darrell (Sue) Vander Linden of Urbandale, IA and Dee Ann (Kevin) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two sisters, Nancy Ankeney of Columbia, MO, Marilyn Miller of Norwalk, IA and a brother Jim Steenhoek of Ottawa, IL.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019