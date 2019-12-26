Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Phyllis E. Vander Linden Obituary
Phyllis E Vander Linden

Des Moines - Phyllis E. Vander Linden, 87, of Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with burial at a later date in the Glendale Cemetery.

Phyllis is survived by four children; Richard (Micki) Vander Linden of Salem, OR, Don (Lee) Vander Linden of Des Moines, IA, Darrell (Sue) Vander Linden of Urbandale, IA and Dee Ann (Kevin) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two sisters, Nancy Ankeney of Columbia, MO, Marilyn Miller of Norwalk, IA and a brother Jim Steenhoek of Ottawa, IL.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
