|
|
Phyllis Elaine Gaffney
Naples, Fl. - Phyllis Elaine Gaffney (Formerly of W. Des Moines and Storm Lake, IA).
Sadly, Phyllis Elaine Kislingbury Gaffney, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 while at her home in Naples, Fl. Phyllis was 92 1/2 years old.
Phyllis was born on July 12, 1927 in Alta Iowa. She had two sisters, Faye (Norman) Huseman and Peggy (Merle) Huseman, whom she loved deeply and sorely missed after their deaths. Phyllis married Richard Lovett Gaffney in 1948 and they were married 52 years until his death in 2000. They had four children, who they raised in Storm Lake, Iowa. Surviving children include Roxi (Mike) Pertzborn (Storm Lake, Ia), Todd (Debi) Gaffney (Waukee, Ia), Shere' Bienemann (Denver) and Tami (Steve) Schroll (Minneapolis). Phyllis was extremely proud to have 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, with more on the way!
Phyllis was affectionately known as Gran or Granny to her family and she was the epitome of elegance, beauty and kindness. She treasured time spent with her family and did so as often as possible.
Phyllis made lifelong friends wherever she went or lived. She led an active social life often visiting her favorite restaurants with her friends and sharing a great meal. In fact, it is believed she is already seated at God's table (and other heavenly restaurants) with her many friends and family who preceded her in death.
In addition to her sisters, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Dick, and her granddaughter, Caneel Elizabeth Gaffney.
Upon Phyllis's request, the family will have a private service. Her legacy of love will be a reminder to others to love people in their lives and that life is no dress rehearsal.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Phyllis's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020