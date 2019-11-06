|
Phyllis Faulkner
Ankeny - Phyllis Elvick Faulkner died on November 5, 2019. She is survived by her three children - Sandra Kovac, John Faulkner, and Jacquelyn Komplin - Grandson Cole Kovac, who was like a son, five other grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was born August 31, 1927 in Battlecreek, Iowa to Magnus and Florence Elvick. Phyllis began school in South Dakota and moved to Iowa in 1936. Phyllis was a fearless traveler with insatiable curiosity about the world. Phyllis was a talented lady- she worked in wholesale distribution, was an editor for a farm production magazine, and enjoyed being an elementary school substitute teacher. She finished her career as a real estate agent. She is a proud member of the Ankeny Christian Church.
It's the end of an era and Phyllis will be greatly missed by those she left behind. Her legacy will live on as we take a page out of her book and remember to be unabashedly ourselves, love our families and live a passionate and robust life. Her children remember her favorite quote as "Just count to 10 and it will get better."
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Phyllis Faulkner's name to Guide Dogs of the Desert in Palm Springs, California.
A memorial service will take place November 9th at 11:00 at Ankeny Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019