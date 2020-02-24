|
Phyllis Funk
Marshalltown - Phyllis Funk, 86, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Glenwood Place in Marshalltown. Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Hope United Methodist Church in Marshalltown, with Rev. Greg Ellcey officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., until the time of the services, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Phyllis was born June 23, 1933, to H. Burt and Leona (Hill) Thomas in Des Moines, IA. She graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1951. Phyllis received her BS in Biology from Drake University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. She was united in marriage to George Funk on June 9, 1956, in Des Moines. Phyllis was employed as a paraprofessional at Anson and Lenihan Jr. High Schools. In her later years, she was a realtor for ERA Concept III in Marshalltown. Phyllis was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church and enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, and reading. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time at the lake and played in a bridge club until she was almost 80 years old.
Phyllis is survived by three children: Diane (Earl Gingerich) Funk of Iowa City, IA, Lori (Steve) Mitts of Olathe, KS, Mark (Tim) FunkMeyer of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren: Ethan Gingerich, Aliese Gingerich, Ben (Nina Luo) Mitts, Alex (Roxanne) Mitts, Andres Meyer, Pablo Meyer, Rudy Meyer; her brother, Burt Thomas and family; and her brother-in-law, Robert (Bill Weber) Funk of Charleston, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, George.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020