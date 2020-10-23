1/1
Phyllis Gibbens
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Gibbens

Des Moines - Phyllis Gibbens, 64, passed away at her home on October 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Phyllis was born August 5, 1956 in Des Moines to Richard and Norma (Coon) Gibb. She was a lifelong Eastsider. Phyllis retired from UPS in 2017. She loved campfires, fishing and blue slushies. Phyllis would do anything for anyone. Her family was #1. She will be remembered as an amazing mother and a wonderful, kind person to her family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Lisa (Josh), Richy (Todd), Dale Jr. (MaKayla) and Jeremy (Trisha); grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob Ballentine, Jacob Birmingham and Micaleb; great-granddaughters, Mic'Kayla and Ohana; and a host of dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Phyllis.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved