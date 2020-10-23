Phyllis Gibbens
Des Moines - Phyllis Gibbens, 64, passed away at her home on October 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Phyllis was born August 5, 1956 in Des Moines to Richard and Norma (Coon) Gibb. She was a lifelong Eastsider. Phyllis retired from UPS in 2017. She loved campfires, fishing and blue slushies. Phyllis would do anything for anyone. Her family was #1. She will be remembered as an amazing mother and a wonderful, kind person to her family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Lisa (Josh), Richy (Todd), Dale Jr. (MaKayla) and Jeremy (Trisha); grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob Ballentine, Jacob Birmingham and Micaleb; great-granddaughters, Mic'Kayla and Ohana; and a host of dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Phyllis.
