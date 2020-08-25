Phyllis Gordon
Knoxville - Phyllis Mae Gordon, 67, of Knoxville, Iowa, died at home on August 21, 2020, after a long illness. She has been cremated and the family will hold a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at 1283 Hayes Drive, Knoxville, IA. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
.
She is survived by her husband, Danny; children: Jimmy Jay (Bobbi Snodgrass) of Indianola, IA, Paula Bellman (Kelly Carel) of Seymour, IA, Bob (Krista) of Milo, IA, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brothers David and Ron Mulholland of Knoxville, IA, Mike Mulholland of Blairstown, Fred and Kevin (Joel) Mulholland of Cedar Rapids, IA and sister Jenny Hootman of Blairstown, IA. Two aunts Shirley (LeRoy) Olsen of Marshalltown, IA and Florence Brown of Cedar Rapids, IA. Sisters-in-law Cindy Gordon of Runnells, IA. Patti Gordon of Wapello, IA and brothers-in-law Ron Gordon of Eldorado, Kansas and Alan Gordon of Des Moines, IA.