Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Rolling Green Village Chapel
Nevada - Phyllis Harshbarger, 93, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rolling Green Village in Nevada. A memorial service will be held 10 am Friday, March 29th at Rolling Green Village Chapel.

Phyllis was born February 5, 1926 to Ralph and Masie (Jones) Butler in Nevada. She had lived in Polk City, San Francisco, Madrid, Boone, Fort Collins and Ames.

Survivors include her sons: Richard (Karen Hameister) Harshbarger of Sun Rise Beach, MO, John Harshbarger of Urbandale; 7 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Vincent (Donna) Butler of Ames; sister-in-law, Beverly Butler of Ames. Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughters: Jane Carr and Susan Harshbarger; daughters-in-law: Rosemary Chitty and Deborah Harshbarger; and brother, Kenny Butler.

Memorial contributions may be given to Rolling Green Village. Online condolences are welcome at www.DesMoinesCremation.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019
