Phyllis J. Reams
1924 - 2020
Phyllis J. Reams

Des Moines - Phyllis Reams, 96, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny. She was born in Des Moines, on March 14, 1924, to Harold and Edna Lair.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Dr. Michael (Tammy) Reams, Kathy (Larry) McKee, Richard (Diane) Reams, Tim Reams, Jim (Jolynn) Reams; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Reams, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m., Saturday at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shiner's Healthcare for Children-Twin Cities, in loving memory of Phyllis.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
