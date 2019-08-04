Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1926 - 2019
Phyllis Krumrey Obituary
Des Moines - Phyllis Christine Krumrey was born September 26, 1926 and passed away August 1, 2019. She was born in Fredonia Township, Plymouth County, Iowa to parents Nick and Maria (Soe) Kloster. After attending Dana College and Westmar College, Phyllis was a country school teacher in her hometown area near Marcus. She later worked in Des Moines area schools.

Phyllis was united in marriage with George Krumrey on October 24, 1959 in LeMars, Iowa. Along with teaching, Phyllis was a pastor's wife and active in many Bible studies, women's groups, and social groups in their ELCA churches.

Phyllis is lovingly remembered by her husband, Rev. George Krumrey; children, David (Julie) Krumrey and Carol (Garret) Rouse; grandchildren: Lauren, Garrett, Gracie, Dylan, and Emma; and two sisters, Ardythe Schultz and Myrna Olsen.

Phyllis will be remembered with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
