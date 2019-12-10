Services
Berean Assembly Of God Church
5299 E University Ave
Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
(515) 262-9531
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Assembly of God Church
5299 University Ave
Pleasant Hill, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Assembly of God Church
5299 University Ave
Pleasant Hill, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Smith


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Smith Obituary
Phyllis M. Smith

Phyllis M. Smith, 62, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on December 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Berean Assembly of God Church, 5299 University Ave in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Private interment will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Phyllis was born on June 16, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa and was a lifelong resident of Pleasant Hill. She graduated from East High in 1975.

A 1980 graduate from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy where she met her husband of 38 years, Phyllis spent her career working in health systems. She began her career as a pharmacist at Des Moines General Hospital in Des Moines and ended as Pharmacy Bureau Chief at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Boland; children, Venessa (Jeremy) McConkey, Valerie (Mark) Mullin, Vania Boland, and James Boland; grandchildren, Evelyn, Jace, and Dylan McConkey and Arie and Alec Mullin; and brother Rick (Kathy) Smith. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Della Smith.

Throughout her life Phyllis enjoyed (and excelled in) many hobbies, but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and serving veterans alongside her colleagues and staff at the Iowa Veterans Home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family for the care of Phyllis' intellectually disabled son, James.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -