Phyllis M. Smith
Phyllis M. Smith, 62, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on December 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Berean Assembly of God Church, 5299 University Ave in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Private interment will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
Phyllis was born on June 16, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa and was a lifelong resident of Pleasant Hill. She graduated from East High in 1975.
A 1980 graduate from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy where she met her husband of 38 years, Phyllis spent her career working in health systems. She began her career as a pharmacist at Des Moines General Hospital in Des Moines and ended as Pharmacy Bureau Chief at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Boland; children, Venessa (Jeremy) McConkey, Valerie (Mark) Mullin, Vania Boland, and James Boland; grandchildren, Evelyn, Jace, and Dylan McConkey and Arie and Alec Mullin; and brother Rick (Kathy) Smith. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Della Smith.
Throughout her life Phyllis enjoyed (and excelled in) many hobbies, but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and serving veterans alongside her colleagues and staff at the Iowa Veterans Home.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family for the care of Phyllis' intellectually disabled son, James.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019