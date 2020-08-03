1/1
Phyllis Maxine Cox
Phyllis Maxine Cox

Johnston - Phyllis Maxine Cox, 89, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Private services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at Westover Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 1:45 p.m. Thursday and scroll to the bottom of Phyllis' obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.

Phyllis was born September 24, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Raymond and Irene (Piert) Harden. She married William "Bill" Cox on August 10, 1950 in Des Moines.

She was a loving, devoted mother and her life was centered around her family. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Ladies and for many years was an avid bowler.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Michael (Barb) Cox of Cedar Rapids, Gary Cox of Johnston, Valerie (Billy) Ferguson of Arlington, TX, Victoria Canada of Tulsa, OK, and Dana (Dena) Cox of Urbandale; her grandchildren: Cortney Julius, Derek Ferguson, Kira Allert, Brett Ferguson, Anna Westphal, James Cox, and Madison Cox; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
