Phyllis May Zeimet
Ankeny - Phyllis May Zeimet, 80, passed away June 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Memorial Services of Iowa in Ankeny. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.
She worked as a supervisor in accounts payable at Ruan Transportation until her retirement.
Phyllis is survived by her children; Matt (Vicki) Zeimet, Mark (Kris) Zeimet, Suzanne (Randy) Brekke, and Alicia Flemmens; 10 grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; her companion, Clair Wepel; and 2 sisters, Alberta Brannen and Carol (Roy) Rouse.
She was preceded in death by her husband John; son Michael; 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Polk County Senior Center in Ankeny, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019