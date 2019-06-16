Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Zeimet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis May Zeimet


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis May Zeimet Obituary
Phyllis May Zeimet

Ankeny - Phyllis May Zeimet, 80, passed away June 10, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Memorial Services of Iowa in Ankeny. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

She worked as a supervisor in accounts payable at Ruan Transportation until her retirement.

Phyllis is survived by her children; Matt (Vicki) Zeimet, Mark (Kris) Zeimet, Suzanne (Randy) Brekke, and Alicia Flemmens; 10 grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; her companion, Clair Wepel; and 2 sisters, Alberta Brannen and Carol (Roy) Rouse.

She was preceded in death by her husband John; son Michael; 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Polk County Senior Center in Ankeny, Iowa.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now