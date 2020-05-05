Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Phyllis "Jean" McNulty


1927 - 2020
Phyllis "Jean" McNulty Obituary
Phyllis "Jean" McNulty

Des Moines - Jean McNulty, 92, passed away May 3, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living.

Jean was born December 24, 1927 in Belmond, Iowa to Benjamin and Nina (Reese) Fetrow. She graduated from Belmond High School. In 1945, Jean married Paul McNulty. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church of which she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Jean enjoyed her summers for many years at Lake Ponderosa with her family, painting and bowling.

Jean is survived by her children, Nina Eurom (Gary), Reese McNulty (Lynda) and John McNulty (Beth); 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul and daughter Kay Winfrey; 1 sister, 3 brothers and one step grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 9 am Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less at the graveside, friends are asked to remain in or near their cars and to practice social distancing. All are welcome, just social distance.

The family would like to thank the staff of Prairie Hills for the love and kindness shown for the last 9 year of caring for our mother.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Prairie Hills Assisted Living

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020
