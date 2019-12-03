|
|
Phyllis R. (Peitzman) Wise
Johnston, formerly of Dallas Center - Phyllis R. (Peitzman) Wise, 94, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Church of the Brethren in Dallas Center. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00PM at the church immediately prior to the service. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery - Dallas Center.
Phyllis was born November 13, 1925, in Grimes, Iowa, to John D. and Ida Grace (Robertson) Peitzman. She attended the Grimes Presbyterian church, and was graduated from Grimes High School Class of 1943 where she played basketball and the clarinet as a youth. She was united in marriage to George W. Wise on November 17, 1946 and to this union two sons were born, Harley (1947) and Stanley (1950).
Phyllis was a devoted spouse, mother, homemaker and military wife to her husband and sons as they were stationed in many states and Puerto Rico during his air force career. She continued her supportive role as they returned to farm the family land upon his retirement from the service in 1970. She was a member of the Dallas Center Church of the Brethren and the Dallas Center Women's Club, and enjoyed her family and numerous friends in many social settings. Phyllis was especially proud of her Century and Heritage Farms; her family's proven history in the Civil and Revolutionary Wars; and their documented arrival from Europe on The Mayflower.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Harley and Stanley of Des Moines, IA and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins of whom she was most fond. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, parents John and Ida Grace Peitzman, sisters Neva Bartelt and Nadine Britson, and brothers Wayne and Lynn.
Contributions may be made to her church. Cards to the family are welcomed at P.O. Box 143, Grimes, Iowa 50111. Online condolences may also be left at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019