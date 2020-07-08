Phyllis Randleman
Carlisle - Phyllis Berdene Randleman, 93, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5-7PM at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. There will be a private family service on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30am with a private burial following at the Carlisle City Cemetery. The service will be available live on Phyllis' page at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
The family kindly requests that anybody who is not comfortable or able to attend the visitation to contact the funeral home to have them sign the guestbook on your behalf.
Phyllis was born September 14, 1926 in Carlisle to Charles and Gladys (Barr) Bartholomew. She attended Carlisle High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1944. On October 24, 1947 she married Frederick "Ted" Randleman. They stayed happily married for 58 years until Ted's passing in 2005. One of Phyllis and Ted's favorite things to do was travel. They visited Hawaii, England, and traveled the country attending reunions for Ted's 100th Bomb Group of the Army Air Corps from World War II. Phyllis was a woman who was dedicated to her family. She absolutely loved being around them and watching the family grow. Phyllis enjoyed cooking for them and making her famous pies. She was dedicated to her church and loved to participate in church activities. Phyllis was also proud to have been a lifelong Carlisle Wildcat.
Phyllis is survived by her children; Susan (Glenn) Robinson and Dr. Mark (Ruth) Randleman, grandchildren; Randle (Emily) Robinson, Meredith (Tim) Shepard, Joe Randleman, Beth (Josh) Sloan, Jonathan (Brooke) Randleman, and Sarah (Brian) Calcara, great-grandchildren; Kaleb, Kolby, Kinley, Kyler, Trevor, Maddie, Leah, Jaxon, Lukas, Hannah, Owen, Fiona, and Toby, brother Don (Dora) Bartholomew, and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frederick (Ted) Randleman, sister Lorraine Love and brother-in-law Bob Love.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Phyllis' name to The Carlisle Alumni Association or the Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle.