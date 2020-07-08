Phyllis Randleman
Carlisle - Phyllis Berdene Randleman, 93, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5-7PM at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. There will be a private family service on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30am with a private burial following at the Carlisle City Cemetery. The service will be available live on Phyllis' page at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
The family kindly requests that anybody who is not comfortable or able to attend the visitation to contact the funeral home to have them sign the guestbook on your behalf.
Phyllis is survived by her children; Susan (Glenn) Robinson and Dr. Mark (Ruth) Randleman, grandchildren; Randle (Emily) Robinson, Meredith (Tim) Shepard, Joe Randleman, Beth (Josh) Sloan, Jonathan (Brooke) Randleman, and Sarah (Brian) Calcara, great-grandchildren; Kaleb, Kolby, Kinley, Kyler, Trevor, Maddie, Leah, Jaxon, Lukas, Hannah, Owen, Fiona, and Toby, brother Don (Dora) Bartholomew, and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frederick (Ted) Randleman, sister Lorraine Love and brother-in-law Bob Love.