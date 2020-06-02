Phyllis Stevens
Phyllis Stevens

Des Moines, IA-- - Phyllis Stevens, 84, of Des Moines died of natural causes on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Peru Cemetery, Peru, IA.

Phyllis was born in Winterset, IA on August 7, 1935 to the late Lyle and Opal Porter. In her 30's she achieved a life-long goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked for several years at Mercy Medical Center before joining the State of Iowa Office of Inspections and Appeals, from which she retired.

Phyllis volunteered for Mad Rap - the Mercy Drug Rehabilitation Program, as well as the Mitchellville Women's Prison. She was a member of Friendship Force of Iowa and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed annually joining RAGBRAI for a day of bike riding, traveling with her Plymouth Church friends, gardening and golf.

Those left to cherish Phyllis' memory include her two children, Tracey (Jim) Manson of Granger and Timothy (Trina) Stevens of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Sasha Smiley of Beulah, CO, James Manson (Dakota Smith) of Des Moines and Haley Stevens of Houston; and five great grandchildren, Colton and Camden Smiley, Jade Manson and Julia and Graelyn Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey; brother, Gerald Porter; niece, JoEllen Gentry and kitty, Angel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Additional information www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
