Phyllis Webb
Des Moines, Iowa - Phyllis Irene Thomas Webb, 96, of Des Moines, Iowa transitioned from this world on May 8, 2019, at Trinity Center at Luther Park with family by her side.
She was born to the late George Bernard Thomas and Lillian Marie Olson Thomas on July 18, 1922, in Rhineland, Wisconsin and moved to Des Moines in 1931. Phyllis graduated from North High School in 1940.
She married Donald Edward Webb in 1942. She joined Don, who was stationed in Texas. After WWII, they returned to Des Moines to enjoy 63 years being together. Phyllis is survived by two sons: David Lee (Patsie) Webb, Topeka, Kansas, and Kenneth Lee (Denise) Webb, St. Charles, Missouri. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Patricia, Andrew Parker, and Logan Webb and one great-grandchild, Sam. Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband and her grandson Shawn Webb.
A service of death and resurrection for Phyllis will be held at Highland Park Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on May 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Building Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019