Phyllis WilliamsWinterset - Phyllis Kathryn Williams, 85, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Winterset Care Center North.Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bob; son, David; daughter, Kimberly; granddaughters, Amanda and Angela; brother, Delbert (Jackie) Trevillyan; sister-in-law, Donna Trevillyan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Richard; and brothers, Richard, Raymond, Charles, Jerry and John.A graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lorimor Cemetery. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice.