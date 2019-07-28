|
|
Polly Sue Evins
Rhome, TX, formerly of Des Moines - Polly Sue Evins, 56, passed away at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Des Moines on October 25, 1962. She was preceded in death by her parents Lyle Wayne Snodgrass and Carol Ann Snodgrass. Polly is survived by her loving spouse, Randy, her children, Branden (Katherine), Paige, Parker, Brin (Sydney), Catherine, and Zachary; grandchildren Helo, Corbyn, Tara Leigh, Brazlyn, Grayson, and Clayton; siblings, Randy (Jennifer), Peggy, Penny (Mark), Ricky and Russ (Angie); nieces nephews, cousins and close friends.
Polly will be remembered by those close to her as the fiercest of survivors, and the freest of spirits. She leaves us all with the inspiration to be ourselves unapologetically, and dance like no one is looking.
A celebration of that free spirit will be held 10 am Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019