Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Iles-Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles-Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
Polly Sue Evins


1962 - 2019
Polly Sue Evins Obituary
Polly Sue Evins

Rhome, TX, formerly of Des Moines - Polly Sue Evins, 56, passed away at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Des Moines on October 25, 1962. She was preceded in death by her parents Lyle Wayne Snodgrass and Carol Ann Snodgrass. Polly is survived by her loving spouse, Randy, her children, Branden (Katherine), Paige, Parker, Brin (Sydney), Catherine, and Zachary; grandchildren Helo, Corbyn, Tara Leigh, Brazlyn, Grayson, and Clayton; siblings, Randy (Jennifer), Peggy, Penny (Mark), Ricky and Russ (Angie); nieces nephews, cousins and close friends.

Polly will be remembered by those close to her as the fiercest of survivors, and the freest of spirits. She leaves us all with the inspiration to be ourselves unapologetically, and dance like no one is looking.

A celebration of that free spirit will be held 10 am Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
