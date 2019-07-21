|
Porntip "Tukie" Jarasviroj
Des Moines - Born on July 17th, 1946, the youngest child of Mrs. Leurn Resanond and Mr. Luang Suwanwajokaskit, Porntip "Tukie" Jarasviroj died peacefully after prolonged kidney and heart related illnesses on June 27th, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. "Tukie," as she was known by her friends, first came to the United States as a post-graduate exchange student in Political Science at Texas A & M Corpus Christi. She emigrated to Iowa with her young family in the mid-1970s. She became a proud, naturalized US citizen in the early 1980s. During her 20 years in the Des Moines area, Tukie was active in several human service organizations. Passionate about social work, she was an ardent proponent of women's rights. Tukie was a loyal friend, had a keen sense of humor, and loved a party. She wore funky eyeglasses and found solace in vegetable gardening. Her taste for adventure took her all over the world. A devout Buddhist, Tukie spent the remainder of her years in Thailand as a student of meditation. Tukie is survived by husband Dr. Narong Jarasviroj, sister Phenpun Resanond both of Thailand, daughter Sariya Jarasviroj Brown (Michael) and grandchildren Merik, Macey, and Maddie of Arizona, and son Louis Jarasviroj of Colorado. Her legacy includes family members she helped to emigrate, Sisters-in-law Pongpiw Cam (Young) and Rita Rongkavilit (Virun) of Des Moines, and niece Soitubtim Resanond (Sirirat) of California. All of us, including her large, extended family in Thailand and friends, worldwide, remember her with love. Funerary and memorial services concluded at Phra Si Mahathat Woramahawin Temple in Bangkok, Thailand on July 3rd, 2019. In her honor, please consider making a donation to Hawthorn Hill New Directions Shelter in Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019