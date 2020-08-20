Portia Lorena Halferty



Portia Lorena Halferty, age 85, passed away July 30, 2020 in Belize City, Belize (formerly of Altoona, IA). She was born in LeRoy, IA, to Norma and Albert Thompson on May 29, 1935. Portia was united in marriage to Richard Halferty on May 23, 1953 and they lived in the Derby area. After Richard's passing in 1976, she moved to Des Moines, and worked at Meredith Corporation and the Civic Center. In 1994 she met her companion Mark Levine.



Portia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Bill Thompson and her great grandson, baby boy McCarthy. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children Richard L. Halferty (Jenny Crewse) of Berwick, IA; Pamela I. Kvitne (David) of Clive, IA; Robert L. Halferty of Des Moines, IA; 6 grandchildren, Angela McCarthy (Pat), Jason Halferty, Patrick Halferty, Stephanie Halferty (Cody Grett), Ana Painter (Cole), Alex Kvitne (fiance Jamie Alexander), and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ted Thompson, of Overland Park, KS. She is also remembered by the Lovan and Cavan Tai Dam families and companion Mark Levine and Sara Keown (Talmagde).



A graveside service is being planned for August 29 at 11:00 at the Derby cemetery, with visitation at 9:30 am at the Derby Community Center. Condolences may be sent to Pam Kvitne 1407 NW 90th ST, Clive, IA 50325.









