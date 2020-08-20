1/1
Portia Lorena Halferty
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Portia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Portia Lorena Halferty

Portia Lorena Halferty, age 85, passed away July 30, 2020 in Belize City, Belize (formerly of Altoona, IA). She was born in LeRoy, IA, to Norma and Albert Thompson on May 29, 1935. Portia was united in marriage to Richard Halferty on May 23, 1953 and they lived in the Derby area. After Richard's passing in 1976, she moved to Des Moines, and worked at Meredith Corporation and the Civic Center. In 1994 she met her companion Mark Levine.

Portia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Bill Thompson and her great grandson, baby boy McCarthy. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children Richard L. Halferty (Jenny Crewse) of Berwick, IA; Pamela I. Kvitne (David) of Clive, IA; Robert L. Halferty of Des Moines, IA; 6 grandchildren, Angela McCarthy (Pat), Jason Halferty, Patrick Halferty, Stephanie Halferty (Cody Grett), Ana Painter (Cole), Alex Kvitne (fiance Jamie Alexander), and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ted Thompson, of Overland Park, KS. She is also remembered by the Lovan and Cavan Tai Dam families and companion Mark Levine and Sara Keown (Talmagde).

A graveside service is being planned for August 29 at 11:00 at the Derby cemetery, with visitation at 9:30 am at the Derby Community Center. Condolences may be sent to Pam Kvitne 1407 NW 90th ST, Clive, IA 50325.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
Derby Community Center
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Derby cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved