Primrose Jackson
Okoboji - Primrose Selden Jackson, 100, of Okoboji passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Vintage Hills Care Facility in Indianola, IA. A celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer of 2020 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Spirit Lake. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Prim was born on January 14, 1919 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Marvin R. and Rose (Ferguson) Selden. She graduated from St. Katherines School in Davenport, IA and earned her bachelor's degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Prim was united in marriage to William Lester Jackson on June 14, 1941 in Cedar Rapids, IA. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2001. She worked as a book editor for Iowa State University Press.
She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, the P.E.O. sisterhood for 78 yrs., and St. Alban's Episcopal Church. In her free time she enjoyed playing mahjong, crossword puzzles, reading and knitting.
She is survived by her daughter Marcy (Doug) Harrison of Nevada City, CA; Betsy (Clark) Raney of Indianola; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and her sister Anne Miehe of Cedar Falls; sister Ro Jackson of Okoboji.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Dr. Bill Jackson, sister Isabel and brothers Marvin and Samuel.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019