Priscilla EpplyW. Des Moines -Priscilla Epply passed away on November 6, 2020, at the Edgewater Assisted Living in West Des Moines.Priscilla Kay Eppley was born July 1, 1942, in Waverly, Iowa to Ida Mae and Edwin "Bud" Eppley of Clarksville. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1960. Priscilla worked at Windsor Beauty Salon in Des Moines for eight years before the birth of her first child with husband Keith Harris of Greene.Priscilla raised her two children in West Des Moines and attended West Des Moines United Methodist Church. She completed technical school in Columbia, Missouri and worked as a claims adjuster for Shelter Insurance for 15 years. In 1984 she married Ronald George Michka of Omaha, Nebraska. Ron and "Pris" traveled all over the world together and eventually settled in Hideaway Lakes, Texas to enjoy their retirement where they were active in the Lindale United Methodist Church.After Ron's death in 2007, Priscilla split her time between West Des Moines and San Antonio, Texas as a "snowbird." Priscilla moved to the Edgewater Senior Lifestyle apartments in 2013 where she was loved and supported by her nurses, including Jessica Schallhorn, activities director Nicki Novak, Reverend Elaine Jones, music therapist Megan Davis, and all of her favorite caregivers who made sure she had plenty of ice cream.She is survived by a Daughter Stephanie Clarke ( Michael Clarke) (San Antonio, TX) Son Brad Harris (Susan Bliss Harris) (West Des Moines) Father Edwin B. Eppley (Clarksville) Brother Tom Eppley (Napa, CA) Brother Dan Eppley (Margie Eppley) (West Des Moines) Brother Jeff Eppley (Norwalk, IA) a Niece Jessica Eppley Nephews Ted Eppley, Brent Eppley, Benjamin Eppley. She liked to Travel especially to Ireland, Austria, Germany, and France. But also to spend time with friends in Portland, Idaho, Texas, and Florida. She was a Member of the Hideaway Joy Luck Mah-Jong club 2001-2012. She enjoyed Gardening, boating on the lake, and volunteer work for cancer and MS organizations.A graveside memorial service to be held in her hometown of Clarksville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Life Hospice (4328 114th St., Urbandale, Iowa, 50322).