Quentin Anderson
Sun Valley Lake, Iowa - Quentin Anderson, former State Representative and developer of Sun Valley Lake, died December 27, 2019. A visitation will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr on Sunday, January 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral services 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6 at the United Methodist Church in Ellston. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019