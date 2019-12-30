Services
Watson-Armstrong Funeral Homes
205 W Monroe St
Mount Ayr, IA 50854
(641) 464-3413
Resources
More Obituaries for Quentin Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quentin Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Quentin Anderson Obituary
Quentin Anderson

Sun Valley Lake, Iowa - Quentin Anderson, former State Representative and developer of Sun Valley Lake, died December 27, 2019. A visitation will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr on Sunday, January 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral services 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6 at the United Methodist Church in Ellston. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Quentin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -