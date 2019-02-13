|
|
R. Charlotte Kleen
Pocahontas - R. Charlotte Kleen - age 88, of Pocahontas, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at The Villages of Legacy Pointe Hospice Unit in Waukee, Iowa.MEMORIAL SERVICES - 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas, Iowa with Pastor John Mayer officiating. BURIAL - Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. VISITATION: There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is handling arrangements. For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 13, 2019