Services
Powers Funeral Home
502 4th Ave NE
Pocahontas, IA 50574
712-335-3334
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Pocahontas, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Kleen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Charlotte Kleen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

R. Charlotte Kleen Obituary
R. Charlotte Kleen

Pocahontas - R. Charlotte Kleen - age 88, of Pocahontas, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at The Villages of Legacy Pointe Hospice Unit in Waukee, Iowa.MEMORIAL SERVICES - 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas, Iowa with Pastor John Mayer officiating. BURIAL - Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. VISITATION: There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is handling arrangements. For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.