R. Craig Lamb
Las Vegas, NV - Craig Lamb, 70, passed away unexpectedly May 24th, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born in Cedar Falls, IA to Richard and Harriet Lamb.
Craig is survived by his wife Carol; his beloved children, daughter Erin Hines (Jeremy), sons Geoff Lamb (Jen) and Eric Lamb (Kylee); stepson Kevan King; his brother Jeff Lamb (Susan); sister Sherri Orlich (Jeff); many nieces and nephews; and the delight of his life, his 10 grandchildren. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Lamb.
Craig spent most of his life in the Des Moines area. He moved to Las Vegas in 2004, where he found joy and passion in working with people with mental health issues, homeless veterans, and elementary school children. And don't forget about his love for the game of golf.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 710 NE 36th Street, Ankeny, Iowa. Interment: Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019