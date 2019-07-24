|
R. Jeffrey Lewis
Indianola - R Jeffrey Lewis passed away Monday July 22 in the company of his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 36 years, Linda and his children, Natasha, Bailey and Austin.
One of five children and son of doctors William and Sue D Lewis, Jeff grew up in Carbondale, Illinois. He was an avid hunter and trapper in his youth, spending long hours on his father's farm with his brother. He was pitcher for the baseball team and a star basketball player. Jeff completed his undergraduate degree at University of Kansas and earned his law degree at the University of Minnesota.
When Jeff came to Des Moines in 1972, he joined the firm of Davis, Johnson, Burt & Davis. That firm merged to become the Gamble & Davis law firm where Jeff shortly became a partner and flourished as a trial attorney specializing in the defense of the transportation industry and commercial litigation. In 1994, he became managing partner of the law firm Lewis, Webster, Van Winkle & Knoshaug where he practiced for the rest of his career. He was honored with membership in the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers and the American College of Trial Lawyers.
A lifelong learner and scholar of history, Jeff was also a voracious reader, to the point that his family continually had a hard time finding a book of historical nonfiction he hadn't yet read. He lived on and operated a corn and soybean farm just outside Des Moines where he raised cattle, chickens, horses, ducks, goats and other animals over the years. His prized possession was his Massey Ferguson 255 tractor.
Jeff was well known by all for his sharp wit, unerring humor and sense of pragmatic fairness. For many years, he served as coach and judge at mock trial competitions for middle school and high school students. He touched the lives of many as mentor, role model, friend and colleague. His passing is a loss not just for those who knew him, but for the community as a whole.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, July 25 at 1 p.m. at Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa. A visitation will be held the Wednesday before, 5 - 7 pm, also at Dunn's Funeral Home. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Memorial donations can be made in honor of R Jeffrey Lewis to the Critical Care Unit Fund at Iowa Methodist.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019