Rachel (Aunt Rae) Anderson
Eldora - Rachel (Aunt Rae) Anderson 104, passed away December 22, 2019, at Eldora Specialty Care. Funeral services for Rachel Anderson will be 2:00 pm Friday December 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 521 Rocksylvania Ave, Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will start at 1:00 pm on Friday at the First Baptist Church.Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Linn's Funeral Home Iowa Falls chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Rachel Anderson was born November 2,1915, at the family home south and east of Iowa Falls. She was the daughter of Frank Carl and Elma Clarissa (Janssen) Anderson. She graduated Iowa Falls High School with the Class of 1934. She stayed with new mothers that just came home from the hospital and in one year she had 13 newborns to care for. Rachel moved in 1942 to a house on College Ave. in Iowa Falls where she babysat. Rachel babysat over 15 children while she lived at the College house. Rachel worked in the Central School and the Ellsworth College Cafeteria. While she was working at the college she had anywhere between 4 to 6 college girls living with her. She moved into and worked at Edgewood. Rachel retired in 1986. Rachel moved into her house on Union Street in August 1990. Rachel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Iowa Falls from the day she was born. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Rachel belonged to the Praireville Club since 1935.
Rachel is survived by nieces and nephews Frank Cable (Nancy), Andrew Cable, Delmarie Anderson Chaplin (Felton), James deceased (Bonnie) Anderson, Jeffrey Anderson (Ilona), Joel Anderson (Lori), Bea Anderson (Matthew), Rachel Anderson Bru (Daniel), Julie Anderson and many great nieces and nephews and great - great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elma Anderson, her sister Dorothy Maxine Anderson Cable and brother-in-law Kenneth Cable, Brother Evan Frank Anderson and sister-in-law Mildred Marie Anderson, one niece Candace Cable-Felton, and one nephew James C. Anderson.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019