Ralph Decker, Jr.
Des Moines - Ralph Decker, 96, passed away on March 19, 2019, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Born in Vincennes, Indiana, December 14, 1922, to Ralph Sr. and Dovie Pearl Birdlow Decker.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Dovie Pearl; his wife, Doris; his brother LeRoy (WWII); his son, Robert; and grandson, Mark Radtke. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Radtke and Marilyn (Aurelio) Barron; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m.
In loving memory of Ralph, memorial contributions may be directed to the family or the Iowa Patriot Guard Riders, PO Box 152, Cumming, Iowa 50061.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 22, 2019