Ralph Emmerson
Waukee - On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Ralph Emmerson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 86. Memorial Services will be 2 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented.
Ralph was born on April 14, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Mack and Esther (McCracken) Emmerson. He graduated from Ames High School in 1952, served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, and graduated from Iowa State University in 1958 with a degree in Civil Engineering. The majority of his professional life was spent as a co-owner of Civil Engineering Consultants.
On August 30, 1958 he married Donna Draisey. They raised four children - James, Susan, Timothy, and Matthew.
Ralph loved to travel. There was never a destination in the continental U.S. that was too far away for him to drive, and always with Donna by his side. His other passions included international travel; music, especially classical; gardening; sports, primarily the ISU Cyclones; World War II history, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Of course his greatest passion was always his loving wife, Donna, over whom he was always doting.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Mack; his mother, Esther; his sister, Nancy; and his wife, Donna. He is survived by his four children, James (Shellie) Emmerson, Susan Emmerson, Timothy (Nancy) Emmerson, and Matthew (Patty) Emmerson; his grandchildren Nichole Buckley, Nathan Emmerson, Audra Emmerson-Dombrowski, Jacob Emmerson, James Hayes, Joshua Hayes, Jeremiah Hayes, more great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews than you can shake a stick at; and his brother Tom (Linda) Emmerson.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, a favorite organization of Ralph and Donna's.