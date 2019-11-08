|
|
Ralph G. Herron
Sioux Falls, SD - Ralph G. Herron passed away at the Dow Rummel Assisted living facility in Sioux Falls, SD on November 2, 2019.
Ralph was born in Osceola, Iowa on June 23, 1921, the son of William and Ogal (Touet) Herron. He graduated from Osceola High school and attended Osceola Junior college and then started working for Gambles in Leavenworth, Kansas.
On April 18, 1942 he married Celeste Mary Pontier in Bethany, MO. They were married for 70 years and had three children, Steven, Douglas and Debbie.
Ralph entered the Army in July 1942. He served as a combat infantryman in WW 1 with the 97th Infantry Division until discharged in January 1946. He returned to Gambles and later moved to Des Moines. He started with Ginsberg Furniture in 1946 as a salesman and retired in 1985.
Ralph and Celeste were longtime residents of Des Moines. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida, golfing, dancing and playing cards. Ralph continued to golf past his 96th birthday, but conditions had to be near perfect, not too hot, not too cold and not to windy. Up until his final days he enjoyed following the stock market on TV
Left to cherish the memory of Ralph's life are family; son, Douglas ( Mary ) Herron; daughter, Debbie Lehfeld; daughter-in-law; LaVonda Herron, six grandchildren: Tamara Bosco, Douglas (Nicki) Herron Jr; Marc (Becky) Herron, Julie Lyn (Shane) Powers; Lauren (Brian) Baker; Lindsay (Luke) Robison and eleven great grandchildren; sisters-in-laws Luella Pontier, Willodean Pontier and Janis Herron; brother-in-law Alex Pontier; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ralph in death were: his wife Celeste, his son Steven; his parents; brother Bob; sisters and their husbands; Ruth (George) Lauser and Ardis (Kendrick) Swain; grandson Daniel Herron; daughter-in-law Judy Herron; brother-in-laws Arthur and Frank Pontier; sister-in-law and her husband Florence (Arman) Mortale; sister-in-law Donna Pontier.
A service will be held graveside in Des Moines at a later date.Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, Sd.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019