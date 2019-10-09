|
|
Ralph Gruber
Fontanelle - Celebration of Life Services for Ralph Gruber will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
He is survived by his three daughters, Debbie (Jon) Engelstad of Ankeny, Denise (Jeff) Landt of Garwin and Rita (Denny) Rosenberg of Grimes; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019