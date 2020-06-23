Ralph Hedrick



Knoxville -



Ralph Earl Hedrick, age 91, of Knoxville, Iowa, died on June 22, 2020 at his residence.



Ralph Earl Hedrick was born December 5, 1928 in rural Lacona, Iowa, the son of Carl and Echo (Cooley) Hedrick.



Ralph grew up in rural Knoxville and attended school in Knoxville. He graduated with the Class of 1948. Ralph was united in marriage to Doris Maxine Staley on October 2, 1949. They were blessed with one son, Ronald and enjoyed 71 years of marriage. Ralph joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country until 1956.



Ralph farmed for many years and then bought his own business, Ralph's Equipment Service in Johnston, Iowa. Ralph retired in 1995. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, and travelling. He was a member of the Kiwanis and liked helping with pancake day.



Ralph is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Hedrick of Knoxville; son, Ronald Hedrick of Wilton, Iowa; sister-in-law, Darlene Gehring; also many nieces and nephews.



Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers and sisters.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville at 9:30 A.M. until the start of service. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.



Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting the family.









