Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
(641) 923-2841
Wake
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Duncan, IA
Panora - Ralph Hejlik, Jr., 66, of Panora, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019 at Physicians Regional Health Care Systems in Naples, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Iowa. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M. followed by a rosary. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
