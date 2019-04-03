|
|
Ralph Hejlik, Jr.
Panora - Ralph Hejlik, Jr., 66, of Panora, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019 at Physicians Regional Health Care Systems in Naples, Florida.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Iowa. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M. followed by a rosary. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019