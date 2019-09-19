|
Ralph J. Caracciolo
Honolulu, Hawaii - Ralph J. Caracciolo, 96, of Honolulu, Hawaii and formerly of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on August 8th, 2019. Ralph was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 14, 1922. He was one of 11 children and remained close to his siblings and their families throughout his life.
Ralph is survived by Katherine (Ursano) Caracciolo, his wife of 72 years. Ralph and Katherine made their home on the south side of Des Moines for over 60 years where visitors would be welcomed by the music from Ralph's record player. Frank Sinatra was among his favorites. Ralph had over 1000 treasured records.
Ralph retired from Younkers Furniture Warehouse. After his retirement, Ralph worked part-time for many years at AIB College of Business. He was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church, the Society of Italian Americans and La Machina. Ralph also served on the Iowa Department for the Blind's Independent Living Advisory Committee, having lost a significant portion of his vision as a child and the remainder of his vision later in life.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by his daughters, Maureen (Dennis Sinnard) and Erminia (Craig Shelton), his grandchildren Katie Cownie (Damien Lock), Charlie Cownie (Kerry), John-Kawika Renda Shelton, his adopted grandchildren Suzie Cownie (Dustin Harris) and Frankie Cownie, his six great-grandchildren (Lila, Meg, Enzo, Giada, Lucia and Natalie), his brother Carmine, many nieces and nephews, and many close friends that were like family to him. Ralph was predeceased by his parents and nine of his siblings.
A funeral mass will be held for Ralph on September 21st at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with the family greeting friends from 9:30am till service time. Burial of his ashes will immediately follow at Glendale Cemetary in the Ursano family plot.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 19, 2019