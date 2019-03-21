|
Ralph J. Compiano
West Des Moines - Ralph James Compiano, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday March 17, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel followed by a service beginning at 3pm. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Ralph had the fortune to live his life in two equal parts: that being the first 40 years, and then the God-given gift of the last 40 years. It was during his first 40-year life his love of the family restaurant business grew with his parents at Rocky's on Fleur Drive.
His love of golf grew becoming one of Iowa's best amateurs. Ralph won the Northwest Amateur in 1966 and was the only amateur to win The Waterloo Open in 1966. During this time, he met the love of his life, Frankie Ann Burley, whom he proudly married on May 1, 1965. Ralph and Frankie started a family and had two boys, R.J. and Andrew.
After a life-altering heart attack in 1980, Ralph continued to build his restaurant business by simultaneously running 3 locations of Compiano's Restaurants. In 1988, Ralph retired from the restaurant and worked for Iowa Realty. Following that, Ralph worked for Polk County, alongside Frankie.
Ralph was a loving husband; father to his boys and grandfather to six grandchildren: Sam, Nick, Christopher, Ralphy, Petey, and Bella. Four days before his passing, Ralph became a great grandfather for the first time. Mia born March 13, 2019. He wa preceded in death by his parents, Della and Rocky Compiano.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for additional information and online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019