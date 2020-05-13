Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Elkhart, IA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Ralph J. Cory Jr. Obituary
Ralph J. Cory, Jr.

Bondurant - Ralph John Cory Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2020. A visitation will be held 12 to 3 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Elkhart. Burial will be at Cory Grove Cemetery in rural Elkhart at a later date.

John is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bill) Dunbar; a brother, Patrick; nine children, Sheryl (Rick) Leydens, Susan (Joe) Pinkston, Ralph Douglas (Joanne), Gordon Norris, Andrew (Lori), Robert (Lisa) Norris, Cindy (Ernie) Walker, Shelly Cory, and David Norris; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fran, and a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Norris.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Complete obituary online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020
