Ralph J. Cory, Jr.
Bondurant - Ralph John Cory Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2020. A visitation will be held 12 to 3 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Elkhart. Burial will be at Cory Grove Cemetery in rural Elkhart at a later date.
John is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bill) Dunbar; a brother, Patrick; nine children, Sheryl (Rick) Leydens, Susan (Joe) Pinkston, Ralph Douglas (Joanne), Gordon Norris, Andrew (Lori), Robert (Lisa) Norris, Cindy (Ernie) Walker, Shelly Cory, and David Norris; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fran, and a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Norris.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Complete obituary online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020