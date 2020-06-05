Ralph Jack Hart



West Des Moines - Ralph Jack Hart passed away on Saturday May 30th 2020, at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines, Iowa.



He was born March 26th 1930 to Jess & Edna( Edwards) Hart in Wetumka, Oklahoma.



Ralph was a Semi truck driver most of his life. Besides driving his truck, he enjoyed playing records (Mostly Hank Williams ), picking on the guitar, & drinking coffee with friends.



Ralph was proceed in death by his parents ; his wife of 63 years Louise (Cade), three of his brothers, two sisters, a grandson, a great grandson, and great granddaughter.



Ralph is survived by his children Jack & Linda(Cooney) Hart of Des Moines, Ia. ; Susan Hart of Salinas California; Rick & Linda (Hart) Uttley of Bella Vista Arkansas; Jess Hart of Des Moines.; grandchildren Stacey, Rusty; Erin ,Kelly, Derrick, Julie, & Kim, one brother Dwayne Hart, and many nieces & nephews.



Once Coved-19 precaution are over he will be buried at Liberty Center cemetery, Liberty Center, Iowa.









