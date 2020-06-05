Ralph Jack Hart
Ralph Jack Hart

West Des Moines - Ralph Jack Hart passed away on Saturday May 30th 2020, at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines, Iowa.

He was born March 26th 1930 to Jess & Edna( Edwards) Hart in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Ralph was a Semi truck driver most of his life. Besides driving his truck, he enjoyed playing records (Mostly Hank Williams ), picking on the guitar, & drinking coffee with friends.

Ralph was proceed in death by his parents ; his wife of 63 years Louise (Cade), three of his brothers, two sisters, a grandson, a great grandson, and great granddaughter.

Ralph is survived by his children Jack & Linda(Cooney) Hart of Des Moines, Ia. ; Susan Hart of Salinas California; Rick & Linda (Hart) Uttley of Bella Vista Arkansas; Jess Hart of Des Moines.; grandchildren Stacey, Rusty; Erin ,Kelly, Derrick, Julie, & Kim, one brother Dwayne Hart, and many nieces & nephews.

Once Coved-19 precaution are over he will be buried at Liberty Center cemetery, Liberty Center, Iowa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

