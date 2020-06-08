Ralph Kanne
Boone - Ralph A. Kanne, age 83, of Boone, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services celebrating Ralph's life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Fareway Conference Center at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Boone. The conference center will be open to the public at 9:30 A.M. for immediate seating. Seating will be limited to 50 percent capacity and social distancing and face masks are encouraged. This service may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84656700973
A private Mass of the Christian Burial for immediate family will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Ogden. This service may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872886697
A public committal service will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with military honors by the American Legion Post #7. As stated previously, social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
Ralph Anthony Kanne was born on January 10, 1937 to Edward and Marie (Fleskes) Kanne in Carroll, IA. He attended Carroll High School, graduating in the class of 1955.
On December 27, 1958, Ralph was united in marriage to Jan Wittry, at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Carroll by Bishop Frank H. Greteman.
Ralph began working at Fareway Stores, Inc., in 1951. During his tenure, his career took his family from Carroll to Clear Lake (1970 -1975), Indianola (1975 - 1981) and finally to Boone in 1981. Ralph worked his way from "carry out boy" to Retail Corporate Supervisor, where he traveled the state of Iowa training, mentoring and influencing many lives. He was honored to serve on the Fareway Stores, Inc. Board of Directors. He retired after 51 years of dedicated service.
This honorable and gentle man will be missed greatly by his wife of 61 years, Jan Kanne of Boone; children, Roxanne Kanne-Roush (Kent Roush) of Grimes, Jayne (Randy) Welch of Urbandale, and Michael (Joy) Kanne of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Anne (Bret) Spurgin of Charles City, Kristine (Eric) Anderson of Urbandale, Maddison (Robert) LeWarne of Iowa City, Erika Welch of Urbandale, Charles Kanne of Austin, MN, and Ellen Kanne of Austin, MN; his first great-grandchild is yet to arrive in July, Baby Anderson; siblings, Renee (Ronald) Fricke of Carroll, Joleen (Daryl) Reiman of Carroll, Jean (John) Keller of Stuart, and Mark (Barb) Kanne of Austin, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie Kanne; brother, Eddie Kanne; and sister, Marguerite (Ervin) Bauer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone and online condolences may be left to Ralph's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.