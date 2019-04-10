|
|
Ralph L. Pierce
Des Moines - Ralph Lee Pierce, age 83, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Britt D. Pierce of Des Moines and Lanette (Matt) Henningsen of Polk City; former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Pierce of Des Moines; six grandchildren; sister/cousin, Connie Cummings; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Rose Pierce and seven brothers and sisters.
There will be a celebration of Ralph's life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1701 W Jester Park Dr, Polk City, IA 50226. Family will be available at 1 p.m., with funeral service at 2 p.m. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019