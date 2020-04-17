|
Ralph Mazzie
Des Moines - Ralph "Ralphie" Mazzie passed away in his home peacefully on April 17, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1944 in Des Moines, IA to Joseph Anthony Mazzie and Rose (nee Costanza) Mazzie. He grew up with his two brothers Johnny and Joseph. Ralph has been in the Crest Services family since 1977. He worked at Woodward State Hospital in the laundry room and at CDS Enclave program with Progress Industries. He attended day habilitation programs at Easter Seals Life Club and Goodwill Industries. Ralph grew up in the Catholic faith attending Basilica of St. John, Des Moines.
Ralph knew how to put a smile on your face. He enjoyed going on day trips, going to the Iowa State Fair, doing arts and crafts, playing games, doing puzzles, watching movies, going on picnics and out to eat and was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeye Fan. Ralph truly enjoyed life and was a friend to everybody. He had a big heart and looked out for others. Ralph enjoyed all holidays especially the Fourth of July, he loved his red, white and blue attire and wore it proudly.
Ralph will be greatly missed and remembered by those whom he touched their hearts. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his two brothers.
A Graveside service will be held at 1pm, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery. A live stream link to view the service will be available at 12:45pm by going to Ralph's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time, potentially July 3, 2020.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020